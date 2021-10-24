NMU Volleyball earns five set win at Parkside

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLUC) - It took five sets, but the Northern Michigan University volleyball team picked up its third straight win with a 3-2 victory at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in one of the final Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) road matches of the season.

SET ONE NMU trailed early as the Rangers put the first two points on the board. The Wildcats fought back and kept the lead from growing too large with a 4-0 run, beginning with a Jacqueline Smith kill, that pulled the visiting team within three at 15-12. UWP held NMU off the rest of the way and won the first frame 25-20.

SET TWO The second set told a completely different story for the Wildcats than the first. NMU jumped out to a 5-1 lead thanks to service aces from Lauren Van Remortel and Caylie Barlage, kills from Smith and Alyssa Milski, and a Ranger error. An impressive 5-0 run came for the ‘Cats later in the set and built the lead to 11-3. Six of the final eight points of the set were scored for NMU. A Parkside ball-handling error and a Meghan Meyer kill secured the 25-15 set win for the ‘Cats.

SET THREE Serving gave NMU the early lead in the third set as a UWP service error and back-to-back Smith service aces moved the ‘Cats up 3-1. The Rangers took the lead back in the third frame and did not surrender it until a 4-0 Wildcat run put the visitors up 12-11. All four kills were from Smith with Van Remortel assisting three and Barlage setting one. Runs were exchanged by both teams after that with Parkside going 5-0 followed by NMU putting up four-straight to tie it 16-all. Despite the ‘Cats keeping it close, including a Smith kill pulling the team within one at 24-23, it was the home team who won the set 25-23.

SET FOUR Determined to force a deciding set, NMU put a foot on the gas and only trailed once in set four. Action opened with a Van Remortel service ace before the Rangers took their first and only lead of the set at 2-1. The Parkside lead disappeared with a 3-0 Wildcat run giving the ‘Cats the lead for good in the fourth. As the set went on, UWP stayed close and was within one at 18-17. Four-straight NMU points ended the hopes of the home team to take the lead back. The Wildcats would ultimately claim the set off a Smith kill for the 25-20 decision.

SET FIVE The deciding set kept up the match theme of back and forth play. A Meyer kill and Julia Bouma service ace put NMU up 2-0 early before a 5-0 run for the Rangers placed them in the lead. The ‘Cats used a run of their own, punctuated by a Milski kill, to take a 6-5 lead. Three ties were exchanged after that point as both teams fought to take the match victory. Just like in set two, the Wildcats scored six of the final eight points to secure the 15-13 deciding set victory and the match.

STAT LEADERS Jacqueline Smith had a match-high 22 kills for NMU which was her best output of the season. The sophomore also led the ‘Cats in service aces as she contributed five. Lizzy Stark had a season-high 20 kills in her effort on the court. Olivia Webber led the team in total blocks with four. She assisted on three and had a solo block. A total of five Wildcats either had a block or a block assist in the conference match. Three ‘Cats had double-digit digs with Caylie Barlage leading the way with 19. Smith added 13 and Van Remortel had 12.

UP NEXT An Upper Peninsula battle awaits the NMU volleyball team next week. Michigan Technological University comes to Marquette on Saturday for a 4 p.m. match inside Vandament Arena.

