Michigan High School Football Playoff Pairings announced

Courtesy: MHSAA
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

11-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

Grand Ledge (6-3) 57.222 at Rockford (9-0) 84.222

Traverse City West (6-3) 58.333 at Grandville (6-3) 64.111

DISTRICT 2

Holt (7-2) 68.444 at Grand Blanc (9-0) 81.111

Howell (7-2) 69.333 at Hartland (7-2) 70.778

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Lapeer (7-2) 64.556 at Rochester Adams (9-0) 79.389

Oxford (5-4) 66.000 at Clarkston (8-1) 73.000

DISTRICT 2

Novi (5-4) 54.667 at West Bloomfield (8-1) 76.889

Detroit Catholic Central (7-2) 75.333 at Bloomfield Hills (9-0) 76.444

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

Utica (5-4) 55.000 at Romeo (8-1) 82.333

New Baltimore Anchor Bay (7-2) 65.556 at Macomb Dakota (6-3) 66.333

DISTRICT 2

Fraser (6-3) 53.667 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-2) 74.222

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (6-3) 68.778 at Troy (8-1) 71.667

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Canton (6-3) 65.333 at Saline (9-0) 82.333

Ann Arbor Huron (8-1) 74.222 at Belleville (8-1) 77.444

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 54.931 at Dearborn Fordson (7-2) 73.556

Dearborn (6-3) 65.444 at Brownstown Woodhaven (8-1) 70.417

DIVISION 2

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

Saginaw Heritage (4-5) 50.222 at Traverse City Central (8-1) 71.222

Bay City Western (7-2) 56.556 at Midland Dow (6-3) 63.778

DISTRICT 2

Byron Center (7-2) 62.333 at Caledonia (8-1) 76.444

Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 62.639 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1) 69.556

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Jackson (5-4) 48.889 at Portage Central (7-2) 64.556

Dexter (5-4) 58.000 at Battle Creek Lakeview (6-3) 58.236

DISTRICT 2

Swartz Creek (5-4) 47.556 at South Lyon (9-0) 78.014

East Lansing (6-3) 65.000 at Milford (7-2) 65.444

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

Waterford Mott (5-4) 54.222 at Berkley (7-2) 66.333

Walled Lake Western (6-3) 58.333 at White Lake Lakeland (6-3) 62.889

DISTRICT 2

Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) 48.778 at Livonia Churchill (7-2) 69.444

Livonia Franklin (4-5) 53.333 at Temperance Bedford (7-2) 67.444

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Roseville (5-4) 50.583 at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (7-2) 64.333

Port Huron (6-3) 59.778 at Port Huron Northern (7-2) 63.028

DISTRICT 2

Detroit U-D Jesuit (4-5) 49.667 at Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-0) 80.833

St. Clair Shores Lakeview (5-4) 51.667 at Grosse Pointe South (5-4) 55.944

DIVISION 3

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

Ionia (5-4) 41.556 at DeWitt (8-1) 76.667

Marquette (7-2) 57.222 at Mount Pleasant (9-0) 70.444

DISTRICT 2

Lowell (4-5) 48.778 at Muskegon (8-1) 69.194

Coopersville (6-3) 49.222 at Cedar Springs (7-2) 58.556

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Zeeland East (5-4) 50.014 at Stevensville Lakeshore (6-3) 57.778

St. Joseph (5-4) 51.778 at Zeeland West (6-2) 57.264

DISTRICT 2

Richland Gull Lake (5-4) 42.222 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) 52.222

Mattawan (4-5) 45.270 at Parma Western (6-3) 48.000

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

South Lyon East (3-6) 42.556 at Mason (7-2) 56.111

Pinckney (6-3) 52.556 at Haslett (7-2) 54.333

DISTRICT 2

Auburn Hills Avondale (4-5) 46.889 at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (6-3) 62.208

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5-4) 51.417 at Flint Kearsley (6-3) 52.556

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Warren Fitzgerald (8-1) 53.222 at Detroit Martin Luther King (8-1) 76.722

River Rouge (6-2) 56.319 at Harper Woods (7-2) 61.597

DISTRICT 2

Trenton (5-4) 54.667 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 72.111

Riverview (9-0) 62.889 at Allen Park (7-2) 64.667

DIVISION 4

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

Fruitport (4-5) 43.667 at Cadillac (7-2) 57.111

Whitehall (7-2) 46.222 at Sparta (7-2) 49.792

DISTRICT 2

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (5-4) 45.778 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-0) 67.444

Spring Lake (6-3) 50.889 at Grand Rapids Christian (6-3) 59.111

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Charlotte (6-3) 47.333 at Hastings (8-1) 59.000

Grand Rapids South Christian (6-3) 51.000 at Plainwell (6-3) 51.667

DISTRICT 2

Paw Paw (5-4) 45.556 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 64.889

Three Rivers (5-4) 46.111 at Vicksburg (8-1) 61.667

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 48.472 at Lake Fenton (8-1) 61.556

Goodrich (7-2) 56.889 at Freeland (8-1) 57.889

DISTRICT 2

North Branch (7-2) 48.000 at St. Clair (7-2) 57.361

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) 50.347 at Croswell-Lexington (8-1) 53.444

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Detroit Country Day (5-3) 46.889 at Redford Union (8-1) 59.444

Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) 50.778 at Livonia Clarenceville (8-1) 55.556

DISTRICT 2

Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 45.222 at Chelsea (9-0) 70.556

New Boston Huron (5-4) 47.889 at Milan (7-2) 50.889

DIVISION 5

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

Clare (6-3) 42.444 at Gladwin (9-0) 50.222

Kingsford (6-3) 46.778 at Kingsley (8-1) 48.667

DISTRICT 2

Carrollton (5-4) 35.889 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 62.111

Saginaw Swan Valley (5-4) 42.667 at Essexville Garber (5-4) 44.222

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Grant (4-5) 35.944 at Howard City Tri County (8-1) 48.111

Big Rapids (5-4) 39.778 at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) 47.476

DISTRICT 2

Belding (5-4) 43.389 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) 70.333

Comstock Park (9-0) 58.903 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 62.667

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

Parchment (6-3) 35.875 at Berrien Springs (9-0) 51.667

South Haven (6-3) 40.111 at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (6-3) 43.458

DISTRICT 2

Hopkins (5-4) 43.569 at Portland (7-2) 58.444

Olivet (7-2) 45.667 at Williamston (6-3) 55.222

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Richmond (4-5) 36.333 at Armada (6-3) 46.778

Corunna (5-4) 42.111 at Flint Powers Catholic (3-6) 43.111

DISTRICT 2

St. Clair Shores South Lake (5-4) 37.778 at Marine City (9-0) 62.889

Dundee (5-4) 39.889 at Macomb Lutheran North (6-3) 40.903

DIVISION 6

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

Gladstone (4-5) 36.778 at Negaunee (7-2) 41.014

Calumet (7-2) 37.667 at Menominee (5-4) 39.583

DISTRICT 2

Maple City Glen Lake (4-5) 31.681 at Standish-Sterling (7-2) 44.111

Boyne City (8-1) 42.097 at Grayling (7-2) 42.375

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Manistee (5-4) 36.907 at Reed City (8-1) 55.444

Central Montcalm (5-4) 38.222 at Montague (6-3) 43.143

DISTRICT 2

Durand (6-3) 36.333 at Lansing Catholic (8-1) 59.556

Ovid-Elsie (6-3) 37.333 at Millington (9-0) 46.333

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

Watervliet (5-4) 34.778 at Constantine (9-0) 51.653

Michigan Center (8-1) 38.444 at Jonesville (9-0) 42.778

DISTRICT 2

Erie Mason (5-4) 31.302 at Ida (7-2) 45.000

Clinton (7-2) 39.347 at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (5-4) 39.444

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) 40.403 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-2) 49.944

Almont (5-4) 42.444 at Clawson (7-2) 44.000

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Pershing (5-4) 34.778 at Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 44.736

Detroit Edison (6-3) 36.125 at Ecorse (6-3) 39.736

DIVISION 7

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

East Jordan (7-2) 29.940 at Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) 43.569

Mancelona (5-3) 30.694 at Charlevoix (7-1) 39.264

DISTRICT 2

Harrison (6-3) 32.667 at Traverse City St. Francis (9-0) 56.111

McBain (6-3) 34.042 at Evart (7-2) 36.264

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Ithaca (6-3) 38.333 at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0) 49.444

New Lothrop (6-3) 40.000 at Montrose (7-2) 40.000

DISTRICT 2

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-2) 34.889 at Reese (8-1) 38.333

Bad Axe (7-2) 36.556 at Hemlock (5-4) 36.556

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

Delton Kellogg (5-3) 34.014 at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) 48.222

North Muskegon (4-5) 34.032 at Ravenna (6-3) 39.587

DISTRICT 2

Homer (5-4) 31.000 at Lawton (9-0) 44.125

Niles Brandywine (4-5) 32.333 at Union City (5-4) 32.556

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Detroit Leadership Academy (5-4) 32.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) 59.778

Lutheran Westland (8-1) 37.222 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-1) 59.000

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Community (6-3) 35.958 at Detroit Central (9-0) 50.722

Detroit Loyola (4-4) 39.847 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-1) 44.792

DIVISION 8

REGION 1 DISTRICT 1

Bark River-Harris (6-3) 27.014 at Beal City (8-1) 42.000

Frankfort (6-3) 31.778 at Iron Mountain (6-3) 36.792

DISTRICT 2

White Cloud (4-5) 24.486 at Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 39.222

Holton (5-4) 25.931 at Muskegon Heights Academy (5-4) 30.778

REGION 2 DISTRICT 1

Vassar (4-5) 24.778 at Breckenridge (7-2) 34.111

Fowler (6-3) 31.500 at Flint Beecher (4-5) 32.917

DISTRICT 2

Harbor Beach (6-3) 30.597 at Ubly (9-0) 40.708

Cass City (5-4) 31.333 at Marlette (6-3) 32.597

REGION 3 DISTRICT 1

Decatur (4-5) 26.444 at White Pigeon (8-1) 35.667

Saugatuck (5-4) 29.625 at Cassopolis (5-4) 29.681

DISTRICT 2

Reading (6-3) 32.778 at Hudson (9-0) 51.222

Centreville (7-2) 35.569 at Addison (8-1) 42.667

REGION 4 DISTRICT 1

Petersburg Summerfield (6-3) 29.190 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 46.111

Whitmore Lake (6-3) 30.444 at Sand Creek (6-3) 34.667

DISTRICT 2

Mount Clemens (5-4) 26.778 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-2) 36.333

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (5-4) 27.556 at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 31.486

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

Rudyard (7-2) 30.861 at Munising (7-2) 33.194

Newberry (7-2) 31.528 at Pickford (7-2) 31.861

REGION 2

Mesick (5-4) 29.079 at Suttons Bay (9-0) 39.250

Rogers City (8-1) 32.722 at Indian River Inland Lakes (9-0) 34.333

REGION 3

Tekonsha (7-2) 29.778 at Martin (9-0) 36.125

Lawrence (7-2) 30.569 at Mendon (7-2) 32.569

REGION 4

Vestaburg (6-3) 29.286 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-0) 41.375

Britton Deerfield (8-1) 33.431 at Deckerville (7-1) 33.458

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

Pellston (7-2) 30.444 at Powers North Central (9-0) 36.667

Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 31.111 at Lake Linden-Hubbell (7-2) 31.111

REGION 2

Gaylord St. Mary (5-4) 25.972 at Marion (8-1) 36.079

Mio (6-3) 28.333 at Hillman (6-3) 29.000

REGION 3

Peck (6-3) 28.000 at Au Gres-Sims (9-0) 35.667

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (7-2) 32.028 at Kinde North Huron (9-0) 35.333

REGION 4

Climax-Scotts (6-3) 29.833 at Morrice (9-0) 36.875

Colon (8-1) 33.306 at Portland St. Patrick (9-0) 35.029

