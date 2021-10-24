Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A home caught on fire on the 1200 block of West A Street in the City of Iron Mountain on Saturday.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD), fire crews arrived on the scene around 6:15 p.m. and found heavy fire conditions coming from a 1.5-story home.

Firefighters entered the residence through the side door into the kitchen, to put the fire out. IMFD says the fire was declared under control by 6:34 p.m.

According to IMFD, the house was ‘uninhabitable’ because of the damage.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the estimated damage is unknown at this time.

Assisting at the scene were officers from the Iron Mountain Police Department, Iron Mountain DPW, Integrity Care EMS, WE energies, and DTE.

