Huskies volleyball sweeps Pride for 17th win of the season

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - The No. 20-ranked Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest Saturday (Oct. 23) for its third sweep in a row and 12th straight win. The Huskies defeated the Pride 25-15, 25-17, and 25-7 to improve to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the GLIAC.

“We’re super proud of the way Lindy stepped up at the pin for us today,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “She really came alive in the third and got us going as a crew. Morgan continued to be a huge net presence for us as well. She’s really come along here these past few weeks.”

Anna Jonynas served the Huskies a 7-0 start in the first and then they used an 8-0 run later in the frame to lead 16-7. Jillian Kuizenga had five kills in the first and Kaycee Meiners had the final kill for the Huskies.

Tech never trailed in the second set with Morgan Radtke coming alive with five kills along with four kills by Lindy Oujiri. The Huskies led 19-16 and scored six of the final eight points with two kills by Radtke, a service ace by Megan Utlak, and three errors by the Pride.

Tech dominated from the outset in the third with a 10-1 run and allowed the fewest amount of points in a set this season with seven. Jonynas had four kills in the third while Radtke and Oujiri combined for six.

Radtke and Oujiri had a match-high nine kills each. Jonynas finished with eight kills and 11 digs. Megan Utlak also dug up 11 balls. Laura De Marchi finished with 24 assists and seven digs.

Tech travels to Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday (Oct. 26) to wrap up nonconference play for the season. The Huskies and Bulldogs met in the season-opener with Tech winning 3-0 at the Keweenaw Classic.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.