Finlandia battles tough against the Storm

Lions cough up late lead; still searching for season’s first win.
(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. BONIFACIOUS, Minn. (WLUC) - Freshman Fernando Monroe had over 220 yards in total offense as the Finlandia University football team (0-6, 0-3 UMAC) lost 19-14 to Crown (1-6, 1-2 UMAC), Saturday afternoon at Old National Bank Stadium.

At the 12:19 mark of the second quarter, Finlandia recovered a fumble.  On the next play, Monroe hit senior Joshua Eve with a 27-yard touchdown strike.  Monroe then completed the 2-point conversion pass to freshman Jaheim Hooks to make it 8-0.

Crown came back, driving down the field and getting a five-yard touchdown run.  With under two and a half minutes left in the first half, freshman Andrew Lara picked off a pass at the FinnU three-yard line to end a drive.

The Storm forced a punt and scored with 19 seconds left to take a 13-8 lead at halftime.  The third quarter saw the Lions and Crown make key defensive plays to end scoring threats.

At the 13:21 mark of the fourth quarter, Hooks ran the ball eight yards for a score to make it 14-13, Finlandia.  The Storm came back with a touchdown on their next drive.  The Lions drove to the Crown 25-yard line before being stopped with 37 seconds left in the game.

Offensively, Monroe was 9-of-16 for 180 yards and a touchdown and ran for 41 yards.  Eve had a strong day with four catches for 86 yards and a score.  The Lions would total 324 yards in total offense.

Defensively, FinnU put pressure in the backfield with nine tackles for a loss and four quarterback sacks.  Senior Bradley St. Fort had a career day with 11 tackles and blocked two passes.  Freshman Cole Stuber had nine tackles with 3.5 for a loss and two sacks.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Oct. 30 taking on Westminster (Mo.).  The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. CST

