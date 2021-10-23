Vendors showcase fall & winter themes at wedding show

CHOCOLAY TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula brides-to-be have more ideas to plan their weddings.

Nagelkirk Gardens in Chocolay Township hosted the U.P. Wedding Show today.

More than 30 vendors set up for six hours, showing off their food, venues, nail and skin care products, and of course, bridal fashion.

Nagelkirk’s Event Manager, Samantha Evans said fall and winter weddings are becoming more popular, and Saturday’s vendors represented that trend.

“The biggest thing we are getting this year are fall weddings,” Evans said. “So (we’re) trying to book vendors that could be most useful around the fall and the cold weather and transportation and that kind of thing. It’s just reaching out to some of the newer ones you don’t expect to see.”

Nagelkirk Gardens is also a wedding venue for up to 150 people.

It’s booked for next fall, but is now taking reservations for 20-23.

