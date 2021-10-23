Stolen Jeep found in Calumet; investigation underway

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Jeep stolen early Saturday morning in Calumet was found, and investigators are looking for information.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the stolen vehicle report at 3:00 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle, a 1985 CJ7 Jeep, was stolen from a parking lot on the 300 block of 5th St. between 12:30 and 2:20 a.m.

Deputies found the Jeep on Portland St. near 5th St. at 4:50 a.m. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055 or message investigators through the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Tips can remain anonymous.

