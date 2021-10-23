Steady north wind continues to drive chilly temps, mixed rain & snow to the U.P. this weekend

A stalled upper level low over the southern end of Hudson Bay drives a steady north wind to the Upper Peninsula, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures, Lake Superior-effect rain in the northwest wind belts plus a rain/snow mix for highland locations Saturday and through mainly the early period Sunday.

The jet stream then migrates north of the U.P. late Sunday, with drier weather and milder temperatures trending into next week.

Increasing clouds and rain showers return towards the end of next week with a developing system over the Canadian Prairies.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; sunnier skies with isolated rain showers further south; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts early then diminishing; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers south; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild; increasing clouds late

>Highs: 50

Wednesday through Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of scattered rain showers

>Highs: 40s-50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.