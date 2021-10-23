Special Teams are a factor in Bemidji State’s win over NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite a strong offensive night, the Northern Michigan University hockey team dropped a close 5-4 battle with 19th-ranked Bemidji State University Friday night.

The game inside the Berry Events Center saw three lead changes and four ties as the two teams dueled for the coveted three points in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play.

The Beavers drew first blood with a power play goal at 8:38 of the first period before the Wildcats’ own Mikey Colella found twine on the NMU power play less than two minutes later.

The two teams would trade a pair of even-strength goals but the Wildcats trailed at the end of the first period, 3-2, while being outshot 14-7.

Vincent de Mey got things back for NMU with a power play tally at 7:42 of the second period to knot things back up at 3-3 before Hank Crone soon after capitalized on the man-advantage, giving NMU their first lead of the night.

The Beavers scored early on in the third period to tie things up again before a power play goal midway through the final period sealed the Wildcats’ fate as they eventually dropped the 5-4 final.

Two netminders appeared in goal for the Wildcats Friday as Charlie Glockner and Nolan Kent combined for 30 saves, while the Wildcats’ offense posted 27 shots on net at the other end of the ice.GOALS

A lethal top line for the Wildcats last season, Joseph Nardi, Andre Ghantous and Mikey Colella combined for the first Wildcat goal of the night at 10:01 of the first period. Nardi set up a feed to Ghantous who skated it over the blue line and into the Wildcat zone. He sent the puck cross ice to Colella who ripped a shot off inside the far circle for the 1-1 tally.

With both teams skating five-a-side, AJ Vanderbeck found the back of the net at 14:59 of the first. He sent the puck over to Hank Crone who stood at the near boards by the Wildcat bench where he tapped it back to Vanderbeck. As two defenders closed in on him, Vanderbeck found the right shooting lane and fired one high past the stick of BSU’s Carr.

Again on the power play, the Wildcats found twine when Vincent de Mey gathered a rebound and backhanded one home from the bottom of the left circle at an intense angle. Colella and Ghantous earned assists on the power play tally.

The Wildcats saw their first lead of the night when Hank Crone lit the lamp with the man-advantage, to make it 4-3. The junior picked up a pass from Hampus Eriksson and carrying it up the far boards, faked out three defenders en route to the goal. Tangled up in the stick of a BSU defender, Crone managed to get the puck lifted and over the shoulder of the Beavers’ Carr.

KEY STATS

The two teams combined for six power play goals in the contest as both NMU and BSU went three-of-five with the man-advantage.

Vincent de Mey led the team in shots on net, boasting five in the contest along with the first goal of the season for the senior. He fired five pucks on BSU netminders in the contest.

Ben Newhouse blocked five shots for a team-high as the Wildcats boasted 19 blocked shots in total Friday.

Following Friday night’s game, three Wildcats are currently riding point-streaks. Linemates Hank Crone and AJ Vanderbeck both boast seven points in their last three contests. Vanderbeck also continues his goal-streak, extending that to three games as well with four goals and three assists in his last three outings. Captain Joseph Nardi is currently on a two-game run with an assist in back-to-back contests.

UP NEXT

The two CCHA foes return to the Berry Events Center Saturday evening to conclude their weekend series.

Puck drop is set for 6:37 p.m. with a 4th period party taking place at Hudson’s Class Grill & Bar following the conclusion of the contest.

