NMU women’s soccer blanks Northwood 3-0

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team (7-7, 5-5 GLIAC) held Northwood University scoreless Friday afternoon in a 3-0 win, a score reversal of their early-season Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) matchup.

DEJA VU Justina L’Esperance scored the first goal for the ‘Cats in a second-straight match. The freshman took the ball at the top of the box and went to her left about a yard in. L’Esperance kicked the ball to the right and into the corner of the net to put NMU up 1-0 in the 12th minute. It was her fifth score of the season.

SAME HALF, DIFFERENT GOAL NMU struck again in the 38th minute to increase the lead before the first half ended. Brenna Musser chased the ball down and took possession on the end line to the right of the goal. She sent a cross to Alexa DeKam that grazed the hands of the NU keeper. DeKam followed the ball after the deflection and used her right knee to send the shot in for the Wildcat goal. The score was 2-0 at the half in Marquette.

TIED UP The final goal for NMU came in the 63rd minute. A free kick was awarded to the Wildcats after a Timberwolves foul. Caitlyn Trombley sent the ball towards the goal where it appeared the NU goalkeeper was going to earn the save. The goalie did not secure the ball and Isabela Cardoso ran in and was able to direct the ball into the net for NMU. The goal, Cardoso’s seventh of the year, was the final of the 3-0 conference win for the Wildcats.

STAT LEADERS NMU had three goal scorers in the contest: Justina L’Esperance, Alexa DeKam, and Isabela Cardoso. Shots were balanced for the Wildcat squad as seven student-athletes tied for the team-high in shots with two. Brooke Pietila and DeKam tied in shots on goal with a total of two each. Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps earned the shutout with a total of seven saves. The senior was in net for the ‘Cats all 90 minutes. As a team, NMU outshot the Timberwolves 18-13 overall and 8-7 in shots on goal. The Wildcats also won the possession battle with the ball in their control for 57-percent of the match.

WILDCAT TALK “I think we came into the match seeking revenge,” said senior defender Natalie Stampfly. “They beat us the last time we played them. We are trying to move up to third in the GLIAC and we had a game plan of how to get there coming into this match.” “We stuck to the plan and executed it really well. We finished our chances and didn’t let them score,” added Stampfly. “There is lots to work on come tournament time, but right now we are in a place we want to be.”

HONORARY COACH Kip Cosan was named an honorary coach for the match. Cosan is the mother of Carolynn Cosan, an NMU soccer commit who passed away two weeks prior to her high school graduation in a tragic car accident. Carolynn was the first female Mt. Pleasant High School senior to receive a combined academic and athletic scholarship to play Division II soccer. She demonstrated kindness, respect, and responsibility throughout her life by taking care of the needs of her teammates and friends before considering her own well-being. In honor of Carolynn, the Cosan family constructed the flagpole and media house at the NMU Soccer Field. Honorary coach Kip Cosan played soccer at MSU in 1979 and was a soccer mom, assistant coach, and travel team coach for 22 years. She continued to coach after Carolynn’s passing as a way of staying in touch with something that brought her close to her daughter.

UP NEXT NMU concludes the weekend with a Sunday trip to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The match is slated for a 12 p.m. start.

