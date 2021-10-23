NMU volleyball sweeps its way to win over Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University volleyball earned its second-straight sweep and third of the year with a 3-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) victory over Purdue Northwest University on Friday night in Indiana.

SET ONE The Pride opened the match with a kill before three straight NMU kills gave the Wildcats a quick 3-1 lead. PNW battled back to within one at 6-5. Two errors by the Pride and a Julia Bouma service ace pushed NMU ahead at 9-5. The hosts were unable to get back into the game as the Wildcats went on an impressive 9-2 tear later in the set. Meghan Meyer had three kills in the run with all coming via Lauren Van Remortel assists. There was no answer from Purdue Northwest as NMU took the first frame 25-17.

SET TWO It was the ‘Cats who struck first in the second with a Lizzy Stark kill opening the scoring. The second frame was closer than the first as the Pride kept things close. Eight ties got the match to the 10-10 point. After the tie, the Wildcats would open up a 14-10 lead using a 4-0 run that featured kills from three different ‘Cats and a Van Remortel service ace. Despite the set looking like it was in favor of NMU, Purdue Northwest would pull within 19-17 before a Stark kill ended the run. The Wildcats held on and used a 3-0 run to earn the 25-21 win in the second.

SET THREE Both teams played each other even in the opening moments of the third frame. It wasn’t until NMU pulled out to a 4-0 run ending at 12-8, that made them the first to double digits, that the teams felt some separation. The lead did not hold for the visiting team as late in the set a four-point streak gave the Pride the lead at 18-16. For the Wildcats there was no fear after falling behind as they immediately went on a 9-1 run that took NMU to victory. Kills from Stark and Meyer as well as a Stark service ace contributed to a run. It was ‘Cats in three with a 25-19 set three score for the match win.

STAT LEADERS Lizzy Stark led the match with 17 total kills and two service aces. She also added 10 digs to her stat line. Meghan Meyer and Olivia Webber were next in kills with nine each. Both also added block assists on the defensive end. Webber impressed when it came to hitting percentage in the match. The freshman led all players with at least five total attacks with a career-best .500 mark. She had nine kills on 14 attempts. Caylie Barlage led the team in digs with 14. Lauren Van Remortel had a match-high 34 assists as the Wildcats’ setter.

UP NEXT GLIAC play continues as NMU takes on Parkside tomorrow. The match from Kenosha, Wis. is set to start at 2 p.m.

