NMU men’s soccer falls at Davenport Friday night

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (2-8-3, 2-6-2 GLIAC) fought hard but fell short in a 2-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) match that went the way of the league leading and hosting Davenport University.

FIRST HALF Three shots on goal came for the Wildcats in the first half as the offense looked to attack. Cian Tunney, Brady Kronenburg, and Alex Scott took those attempts. In the net for the ‘Cats, Alex Weaver collected four saves in the opening 45 minutes. The NMU defense defended well with the only goal scored by the Panthers in the first coming on a penalty kick with less than two minutes left in the half. It was 1-0 in favor of the home team when the buzzer sounded for halftime.

SECOND HALF The second half was nearly even with the ‘Cats and Davenport only separated by one shot. NMU had four shots to the Panthers’ five in the final half. Kronenburg had the Wildcats shot on goal in the second. He took a penalty kick which would have pulled NMU even at one-all, but it was saved by the DU keeper. After a late goal, the match concluded 2-0 in favor of Davenport.

STAT LEADERS Brady Kronenburg had a team leading three total shots with two on goal. Six other NMU student-athletes took shots for the team. Niko Scheibal, Cole Walgren, Cian Tunney, Kaffie Kurz, Isaac Ward, and Alex Scott contributed to the Wildcat effort. Tunney and Scott’s shots came on target. NMU keeper Alex Weaver had five saves in his 90 minutes of goalkeeping. As a team, the Wildcats were even with the Panthers in corner kicks. All of NMU’s corners came in the second half of the match.

UP NEXT NMU finishes the weekend road trip with a visit to Purdue University Northwest on Sunday at 3 p.m. The ‘Cats defeated the Pride 1-0 earlier this season at the NMU Soccer Field.

