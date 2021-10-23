Michiganders do their part for 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - People across Michigan and around the country took time to dispose old or unused prescription drugs.

It was all part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It happens twice a year.

Throughout the day, Michigan State Police posts and partners like the Marquette City Police had boxes and bins set up for medications to be dropped off.

The day is all about informing the general public about potential abuse and addiction.

“With the opioid crisis going on nationwide right now, and the abuse of drugs period, just bring them here so we can get rid of them for you,” said Bill Crisp a Ranking Sergeant at MSP’s Negaunee Post. “Keep them out of the hands of someone that may be addicted or out of the hands of some curious children.”

“It helps us get those drugs off of the streets,” explained Marquette City Police Patrolman Patrick Chartier. “It prevents them from getting into the wrong hands, {as well as} people getting into medicine cabinets and taking medication that isn’t being used anymore by an individual.”

In the first Take Back Day of the year in April, Michigan collected over 25,000 pounds of drugs.

The Negaunee Post will accept any drugs for their red collection bin from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Marquette City Police will accept bags of pills and tablets 24/7.

