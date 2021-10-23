Michigan Tech volleyball sweeps Parkside, tallies 11th straight win

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLUC) - The No. 20-ranked Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Parkside Friday (Oct. 22) at De Simone Gymnasium to win its 11th straight match and the 15th of the last 16 matches. The Huskies are now 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the GLIAC after winning 25-14, 25-17, and 25-18.

“While it wasn’t our cleanest performance, we were good enough to accomplish what we came here to do, and that was to win,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “Sweeping on the road is not easy in this league, and I’m glad we got it done here tonight.”

“Olivia really led the way for us in this one. She played a very veteran-like match out there with a solid six rotation performance.”

Tech built an early 7-2 lead in the first and used a 10-0 run later in the frame on the serve of Janie Grindland to lead 21-7. The Huskies forced the Rangers into 14 attacking errors in the opening set, including the final two points.

The Huskies never trailed in the second set with Anna Jonynas serving the Black and Gold to a 4-0 lead. The visitors led 18-15 before closing the set on a 7-2 run to take a 2-0 lead. Olivia Ghormley had four kills in the second.

Tech hopped out to a 13-3 lead in the third and never looked back. Anna Jonynas had six kills in the third, including three of the final five points and the clinching kill. The Huskies again benefitted from nine attacking errors by the Rangers.

Ghormley and Jonynas each had a match-high nine kills to lead the offense. Jillian Kuizenga (4), Morgan Radtke (3), Lindy Oujiri (3), Janie Grindland (2), and Laura De Marchi (2) also had at least two kills. De Marchi set the attack with 21 assists while Lina Espejo-Ramirez added six. Megan Utlak had a match-high 13 digs.

Parkside (7-13, 3-5 GLIAC) was led by Reese Rossnagel and Jessica Pappas with six kills each. Alysha Brickl tallied 10 assists and Maddy Dokken had 10 digs.

Tech continues its road trip at Purdue Northwest Saturday (Oct. 23). First serve is set for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.