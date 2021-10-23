Advertisement

Funeral service for former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek held in Iron Mountain

Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom, say their goodbyes to the former physician and lawmaker
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former...
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former physician and congressman(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a final farewell for a well-known western U.P. figure. At least 100 people sang in psalm and recited in prayer at St. Mary & St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iron Mountain for the funeral service of former U.S. Congressman Dan Benishek.

“Dan was a husband, father, grandfather, an uncle, and a friend,” said the Benishek’s brother, Tim. “To me, he was my big brother.”

Benishek died on Friday, October 15th, with the cause still unknown.

Born and raised in Iron River, Benishek was a physician before becoming a congressman. Among those at the funeral was State Senator Ed McBroom, who had a personal connection with the late representative over 20 years ago.

“He once operated on me while I was still in college,” McBroom said. “That was the first time I had ever met him. And then we both decided to run for office at right about the exact same time in 2010. We bumped into each other on our first day of circulating petitions.”

McBroom described Benishek as funny, brave, passionate, and someone who cared about the country. He also says the congressman made Veterans Affairs one of his main priorities. For McBroom, he will remember Benishek for getting involved “for all the right reasons.”

“He was just an every day guy who finally just said, ‘I can’t take this anymore. I can’t stand watching all of this on the television and not do something about it,’” McBroom stated. “And he didn’t start small. He leaped right to the big. ‘I’m going to run for congress.’”

Benishek served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2016.

“When Dan wanted to do something, he did it and went all in,” Tim told the congregants. “Through it all, D.C. never changed him. In fact, he brought the U.P. to D.C.”

Benishek is survived by his wife, Judy, five children, and five grandchildren. He was 69 years old.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
UPDATE: Escanaba man arrested for threat made towards schools
Photo of home destroyed in Bay de Noc Township fire
Fire destroys home in Rapid River
NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
La Niña development to bring warmer, wetter winter
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson logger pleads guilty to felony
Children figure graphic.
Mackinac Island man arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive material

Latest News

Michiganders toss out unused and old pills and tablets as a way to raise awareness of addiction...
Michiganders do their part for 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
UP Wedding Show in Chocolay Township
Vendors showcase fall & winter themes at wedding show
Police Lights
Stolen Jeep found in Calumet; investigation underway
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Deputies find overdue Houghton County hunter in good health