Deputies find overdue Houghton County hunter in good health

Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An overdue Sidnaw hunter was found safe early Saturday morning.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of an overdue hunter, a 58-year-old Sidnaw man, on South Sidnaw Road in Duncan Township.

Deputies were able to pinpoint the man’s general location by a cellphone ping and his vehicle’s OnStar ping.

After a one-hour search of the area, deputies found the man in good health.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community K-9 Unit and Negaunee Regional Communication Center also assisted.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

