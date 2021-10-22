A wet and chilly pattern ahead

A mid-level low-pressure system in the James Bay of Canada will stall north of the Upper Peninsula through the weekend. A few disturbances will move through along its periphery leading to chilly and wet conditions. Lake effect rain showers will continue along the northwest wind belts through Sunday morning. At cooler times this could mix with snow in higher elevations.

Today: Isolated rain/snow mix. Otherwise, lake effect rain showers

>Highs: Low 40s west, mid-40s elsewhere

Saturday: More rain showers and snow mix mainly in the morning

>Highs: Low 40s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers north

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Thursday: Light showers in the morning

>Highs: Low 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.