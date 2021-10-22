Advertisement

A wet and chilly pattern ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mid-level low-pressure system in the James Bay of Canada will stall north of the Upper Peninsula through the weekend. A few disturbances will move through along its periphery leading to chilly and wet conditions. Lake effect rain showers will continue along the northwest wind belts through Sunday morning. At cooler times this could mix with snow in higher elevations.

Today: Isolated rain/snow mix. Otherwise, lake effect rain showers

>Highs: Low 40s west, mid-40s elsewhere

Saturday: More rain showers and snow mix mainly in the morning

>Highs: Low 40s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers north

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Thursday: Light showers in the morning

>Highs: Low 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
NOAA: Winter outlook for Upper Michigan ’likely’ warmer, wetter
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
Meth arrest graphic.
2 Ontonagon men arrested in separate meth investigations

Latest News

Scattered lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts overall Friday, mixed with snow in the...
“They’re here”: Autumn snowflakes in the highlands Friday morning then lake effect rain chances in the daytime
morning rain
Pattern to bring first snowflakes of the season
Widespread showers early Thursday gradually clear northwest through southeast into midday, with...
Scattered showers Thursday a.m. then diminishing, but cold & blustery conditions follow
rain
System brings rain later today