West Iron County Fire Department hosts open house

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The West Iron County Fire Department hosted an open house to teach families about fire safety. Children learned how to use fire extinguishers, tour the trucks, and interact with firefighters.

The fire department has access to a fire safety house for training. Children were taught how to recognize firefighters in their turn-out gear, as well as how to crawl beneath the smoke.

Staff say this can save lives.

“Our whole objective is to get them comfortable, give them a few bits of training that we can give them to make them feel comfortable that if we’re in a house calling out, we’re here to help,” said Jeff Andreski, West Iron County Fire Assistant Chief.

Andreski says that all families should make an emergency plan, including picking a location to meet outside the house in case of an emergency.

