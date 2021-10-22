Advertisement

“They’re here”: Autumn snowflakes in the highlands Friday morning then lake effect rain chances in the daytime

Scattered lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts overall Friday, mixed with snow in the highlands during the overnight and morning hours.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold airmass from Canada migrates south into the U.P. this second half of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures, Lake Superior-effect rain in the northwest wind belts plus a rain/snow mix for highland locations Friday through Sunday.

The jet stream migrates north of the U.P. late Sunday, leading to warmer than seasonal start to next week.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; partly sunny with isolated rain showers further south; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts early then diminishing; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers south; seasonably cool\

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday and Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers; warm

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
A file image of the former Marquette General Hospital.
NMU Foundation, UPHS - Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
NOAA: Winter outlook for Upper Michigan ’likely’ warmer, wetter
FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin

Latest News

morning rain
Pattern to bring first snowflakes of the season
Widespread showers early Thursday gradually clear northwest through southeast into midday, with...
Scattered showers Thursday a.m. then diminishing, but cold & blustery conditions follow
rain
System brings rain later today
Scattered p.m. showers Thursday and increasing U.P.-wide in the evening -- with daytime highs...
Falling to seasonably cool temps Wednesday with a chance of showers