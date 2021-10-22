“They’re here”: Autumn snowflakes in the highlands Friday morning then lake effect rain chances in the daytime
Scattered lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts overall Friday, mixed with snow in the highlands during the overnight and morning hours.
A cold airmass from Canada migrates south into the U.P. this second half of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures, Lake Superior-effect rain in the northwest wind belts plus a rain/snow mix for highland locations Friday through Sunday.
The jet stream migrates north of the U.P. late Sunday, leading to warmer than seasonal start to next week.
Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; partly sunny with isolated rain showers further south; seasonably cool
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts early then diminishing; seasonably cool
>Highs: 40s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers south; seasonably cool\
>Highs: 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday and Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers; warm
>Highs: 50s
