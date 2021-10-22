“They’re here”: Autumn snowflakes in the highlands Friday morning then lake effect rain chances in the daytime

A cold airmass from Canada migrates south into the U.P. this second half of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures, Lake Superior-effect rain in the northwest wind belts plus a rain/snow mix for highland locations Friday through Sunday.

The jet stream migrates north of the U.P. late Sunday, leading to warmer than seasonal start to next week.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; partly sunny with isolated rain showers further south; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts early then diminishing; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers south; seasonably cool\

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday and Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers; warm

>Highs: 50s

