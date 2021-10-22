Advertisement

Starting Sunday 906 area code needs to be included in phone number

Blurred phone image.
Blurred phone image.(WLUC)
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Sunday anyone dialing a local phone number will need to include the 906 area code regardless of where you’re calling from.

The changes are due to the addition of a new 3-digit nationwide number, 988, to reach the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis lifeline that takes effect in July.

The new dialing procedure impacts 82 area codes across the nation.

In Michigan, the 906, 810, 616, and 989 area codes are impacted.

Starting Sunday, if you dial just seven digits your call will not be completed and you’ll hear a recording instructing you to dial again with the area code.

