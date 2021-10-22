Advertisement

SkyWest issues causing flight disruptions at some UP airports

Some flights have been canceled, and some delayed.
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.(SkyWest/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Internal technical issues for SkyWest airline is causing flight disruptions at some Upper Michigan airports.

In a statement to TV6, SkyWest said, “SkyWest experienced an internal technical issue resulting in approximately 700 flight cancellations (nationwide) before the issue was resolved Thursday evening. We apologize to customers for the inconvenience; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday’s schedule and to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

Sawyer International Airport did experience flight disruptions. Assistant Airport Manager Megan Murray said, “[Sawyer] did lose one Delta departure [Thursday] evening and one [Friday] morning, as well as, one arrival [Thursday] night. All flights are back on schedule as of [Friday] morning and those affected are being re-booked.”

Flight tracker Flight Aware shows that arrivals and departures are expected to be on time for Ford Airport in Iron Mountain.

As for Houghton County Memorial Airport, the airport manage said the airport had one early morning flight (SKW 5140) which was delayed by three hours Friday. Friday afternoon, one of the scheduled arrivals from Chicago O’Hare (SKW 5128) is expected to be about two hours delayed, and one of the scheduled departures to Chicago O’Hare (SKW 5044) is expected to be delayed close to two hours as well.

