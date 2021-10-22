Advertisement

Recycling program in Marquette County more popular than expected

1,800 inquires were made last month alone to the Marquette County Solid Waste Management’s new wizard
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - About four months ago the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority released it’s new materials wizard on its website. Since then use of the wizard has been on the rise as people are searching for what can be recycled and what can’t.

The Director of Operations at MCSWMA Brad Austin says this overall volume of recyclables received at their new facility will far exceed expectations, which is good news for the program.

Learn more about Recycle 906 by clicking here.

