Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties to hold Moderna booster clinics

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties will be holding Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics next month.

The clinics will be held at the Island Resort & Casino Convention Center, located at W 399 US-2 in Harris.

These clinics will be for individuals who are at least 6 months from their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or at least 2 months from their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who are 65 years of age and older, aged 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions, or aged 18 years and older who work or live in a high-risk setting are eligible to receive a booster dose.

Clinics will be held Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm eastern at the Convention Center.

Appointments are required. Individuals will be required to wear a mask and bring a photo ID. Please bring your vaccination card showing your previous dose(s) of COVID-19 vaccine.

If you do not have your card, your vaccination history will be reviewed and a new card will be issued at the time of your appointment.

Individuals are able to make their own appointment online at www.phdm.org and on our Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/4phdm. Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins are permitted.

Those wishing to receive a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson booster shot can call the phone numbers above to make an appointment in either the Delta or Menominee office.

