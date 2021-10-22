Delta County taco truck travels to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The bright red Tin Can Taco Truck has been based in Escanaba for a month, but it has hit the road. The truck is in Iron Mountain for the next few weeks, gauging community interest.

“I also own The Grateful Cheese, and we usually come up to Iron Mountain and we do really well here so we decided to bring the taco truck and see how it would do,” said Heather Lewis, Tin Can Taco Owner.

Lewis says the idea of a taco truck has been in the works for a few years, but obtaining a special transitory food unit permit takes time.

“It’s a lot of paperwork. You have to submit all your appliances, floor plans, menu. It takes a while to get, so we’re really happy to get it,” Lewis said.

The permit will allow the truck to travel around the U.P. serving new customers. Lewis says today is the grand opening in Iron Mountain, and she hopes to make her way to Marquette. The owner says she enjoys the area, and hopes to prosper across the U.P.

“With the other truck that we brought up here it’s been really accepted by the people around here,” Lewis said. “We do really well when we come up here compared to the other areas around.”

Tin Can Taco is open until 9 p.m. tonight CT, and can be found outside U.P. Pawn.

“We’ve had multiple people in the area reach out to us and vend at their spots,” Lewis said.

Lewis says the truck will be in different locations across iron mountain over the next few weeks. You can stay up to date on times and locations of Tin Can Taco by visiting its Facebook page.

