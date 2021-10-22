Advertisement

Mackinac Island Man Arrested for Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material

Children figure graphic.
Children figure graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 27-year-old Matthew Bartkowiak, a full-time resident of Mackinac Island, for aggravated child sexually abusive material.

The investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

As a result of the investigation, multiple internet capable devices and evidence were seized from Bartkowiak’s home.

Bartkowiak has been charged with 10 counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession, and 4 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

He was arraigned in Mackinac County District on Friday.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit was assisted by the MSP Marine Services Team, the 8th District Canine Unit and the Mackinac Island Police Department.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine here.

