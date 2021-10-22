Advertisement

Houghton Police Department investigating personal injury crash

The investigation follows a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon involving a motorcycle
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -A two-vehicle personal injury crash in Houghton remains under investigation Friday by the Houghton Police Department.

According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, the crash occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Shelden Avenue and Pewabic Street in the City of Houghton.

The Houghton Police Department reported that a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man from Hancock was traveling north on Pewabic Street when it collided with a motorcycle traveling west on Shelden Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man from Brighton, MI, and the passenger on the motorcycle, a 19-year-year old woman, was transported to U.P. Health System-Portage for treatment.

The Houghton Police Department was assisted on scene by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services.

We will update this story if more information is made available.

