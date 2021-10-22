Houghton Police Department investigating personal injury crash

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -A two-vehicle personal injury crash in Houghton remains under investigation Friday by the Houghton Police Department.

According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, the crash occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Shelden Avenue and Pewabic Street in the City of Houghton.

The Houghton Police Department reported that a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man from Hancock was traveling north on Pewabic Street when it collided with a motorcycle traveling west on Shelden Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man from Brighton, MI, and the passenger on the motorcycle, a 19-year-year old woman, was transported to U.P. Health System-Portage for treatment.

The Houghton Police Department was assisted on scene by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services.

