Groups come together for tree planting event in Marquette

Trees being planted in Marquette
Trees being planted in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior shoreline in Marquette had some new trees planted Friday afternoon. Volunteers from Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride joined the Superior Watershed Partnership, NMU Queers & Allies students and the Great Lakes Climate Corps to plant about 100 pine trees.

The red and white pine trees are being planted on what are called social trails, unofficial trails around MaCarty’s Cove and to the north. Foot traffic on those trails can lead to erosion.

“The more people walk on these undesignated trails the more erosion we see so we loose height in the sand we loose a lot of beach grass, it just becomes a large erosion area,” said Cait Sternberg, Great Lakes Climate Corps Crew Leader.

U.P. Rainbow Pride members also said they’re looking for volunteers to do service projects once a month in the communities.

