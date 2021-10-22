Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Congressman Dan Benishek

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 23, to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dan Benishek. The flag honors coincide with his funeral.

“Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dan Benishek,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Throughout his life, Dan put people first. As an elected official, Dan championed legislation that worked to protect our veterans, our men and women in uniform, and our precious lakeshores.”

Congressman Dan Benishek was born in Iron River in 1952. He served the Michigan’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. Prior to his service in Congress, Congressman Benishek served as a physician in the Upper Peninsula.

Congressman Benishek died on Saturday, Oct. 15. He was 69 years old.

The State of Michigan recognizes the leadership, determination and dedication of Congressman Benishek by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, Oct. 24.

