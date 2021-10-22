Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Rapid River

Photo of home destroyed in Bay de Noc Township fire
Photo of home destroyed in Bay de Noc Township fire(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Masonville Township Fire Department were called to a structure fire in Bay de Noc Township around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The mother and children who live in the home were able to get out of the house safely.

The fire spread quickly throughout the house because of high winds. The attached garage and one side of the home were already destroyed by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

The high winds also made it harder for the fire to be put out.

The structure was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Masonville Township Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Masonville Township EMS, Ensign Township Fire Department, Brampton Township Fire Department, Nahma Township Fire Department, Escanaba Township Fire Department, Garden Township Fire Department, the American Red Cross, Delta County Central Dispatch, Alger Delta Electric, Jack’s Restaurant, Kerry Sundberg Logging, and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

