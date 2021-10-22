Advertisement

Escanaba schools resume normal operations following Friday morning lockdown

According to a letter from Superintendent Coby Fletcher, a threatening call was received at one of the offices at the Junior/Senior High School.
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba schools have resumed normal operations following a precautionary lockdown Friday morning.

According to a letter from Superintendent Coby Fletcher, a threatening call was received at one of the offices at the Junior/Senior High School.

While Escanaba Public Safety investigated, out of an abundance of caution, all school buildings were placed on an external lockdown.

Superintendent Fletcher said Public Safety was able to identify and contact the caller, and “quickly determined that schools could resume normal operations.”

“The safety of our students is our foremost concern, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our parents as we follow established procedures designed to keep our facilities secure and our children safe,” Superintendent Fletcher said. “We are also grateful for the rapid intervention of our Public Safety officers.”

Any parents with questions can contact their child’s school.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
La Niña development to bring warmer, wetter winter
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
Meth arrest graphic.
2 Ontonagon men arrested in separate meth investigations

Latest News

FILE. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties to hold Moderna booster clinics
FILE. Photo of the late Congressman Dan Benishek.
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Congressman Dan Benishek
Photo of home destroyed in Bay de Noc Township fire
Fire destroys home in Rapid River
Blurred phone image.
Starting Sunday 906 area code needs to be included in phone number