Escanaba schools resume normal operations following Friday morning lockdown

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba schools have resumed normal operations following a precautionary lockdown Friday morning.

According to a letter from Superintendent Coby Fletcher, a threatening call was received at one of the offices at the Junior/Senior High School.

While Escanaba Public Safety investigated, out of an abundance of caution, all school buildings were placed on an external lockdown.

Superintendent Fletcher said Public Safety was able to identify and contact the caller, and “quickly determined that schools could resume normal operations.”

“The safety of our students is our foremost concern, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our parents as we follow established procedures designed to keep our facilities secure and our children safe,” Superintendent Fletcher said. “We are also grateful for the rapid intervention of our Public Safety officers.”

Any parents with questions can contact their child’s school.

