EMS Leadership Academy held at Marquette’s Landmark Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Curtis LeSage has been with EMS for at least 34 years. The current manager of UP Health System EMS says it is vital for leaders like him to improve.

“I think it’s always important to review yourself,” said LeSage, “see what you can do different as far as managing staff, people and agency, and really take a hard look at what we do and see what things we can do better.”

On Friday, LeSage and at least 25 other leaders from rural U.P. areas, as well as lower Michigan EMS agencies, were in day two of a 60-hour EMS Leadership Academy.

For at least 15 years, SafeTech Solutions and the Michigan Center for Rural Health have partnered to give free specialized leadership training personnel may not have received when entering the field.

“The foundation of the academy,” said Aarron Reinert, one of the academy’s instructors and a SafeTech Solutions partner, “is to really help them advance emergency medical services through the workforce into this modern age, which is really challenging with workforce.”

Skills the students gain include EMS sustainability, influence, employee and community engagement, and organizational culture. When completed, they earn a certificate of graduation that can be used for career development and another purpose.

“When you come into the academy, we will provide you with continuing education credits for free that you can use to re-license yourself,” explained MCRH’s EMS Programs Manager Andrea Abbas.

“{We’ve talked about} just the common issues we all have and some creative solutions to working through those issues,” LeSage stated. “{We’re} really beginning with recognizing what we’re doing as leaders in our agency and what things we can do to change that.”

All of the students will continue coursework for the academy after the weekend is over. They will meet again for part two in mid-April.

