Embers Credit Union holds tailgate party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Embers Credit Union has been celebrating national credit union day this whole week. Friday afternoon was the culmination of that and locations in Marquette, Munising and Escanaba held a tailgate party.

Members visiting Embers could stop by and get a free pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw and chips. For the staff at Embers, it’s about celebrating all the positives of being a member.

“It’s like a family, most of the time you walk into the credit union someone is going to know who you are, they know your name, we thrive on our member services, we want to be out in the community and we want to give back to our community and give back to our membership,” said Leanne Simmons, Embers Marquette Branch Manager.

Embers purchased the pigs for the tailgate party from local 4H families from the Marquette County Fair and the U.P. State Fair. Earlier in the week they gave out financial education kits to elementary school students in the U.P.

