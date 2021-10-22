Advertisement

Embers Credit Union holds tailgate party

Embers Credit Union in Marquette
Embers Credit Union in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Embers Credit Union has been celebrating national credit union day this whole week. Friday afternoon was the culmination of that and locations in Marquette, Munising and Escanaba held a tailgate party.

Members visiting Embers could stop by and get a free pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw and chips. For the staff at Embers, it’s about celebrating all the positives of being a member.

“It’s like a family, most of the time you walk into the credit union someone is going to know who you are, they know your name, we thrive on our member services, we want to be out in the community and we want to give back to our community and give back to our membership,” said Leanne Simmons, Embers Marquette Branch Manager.

Embers purchased the pigs for the tailgate party from local 4H families from the Marquette County Fair and the U.P. State Fair. Earlier in the week they gave out financial education kits to elementary school students in the U.P.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
La Niña development to bring warmer, wetter winter
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson logger pleads guilty to felony
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools

Latest News

SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
SkyWest issues causing flight disruptions at some UP airports
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
Escanaba schools resume normal operations following Friday morning lockdown
FILE. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties to hold Moderna booster clinics
FILE. Photo of the late Congressman Dan Benishek.
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Congressman Dan Benishek