Yooper Sawdust gift shop opens in Downtown Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Your options for homemade gift shopping in Gwinn have expanded.

Yooper Sawdust opened last week and features the work of four local crafters.

Products will vary from season to season, but the owner says to expect a lot of woodwork and U.P.-focused designs.

The shop owner and its vendors agree that Yooper Sawdust is filling a gap in the community.

“Gwinn needed a gift store, there’s not really anything else here to do a more personalized gift.” says owner Casey Arkens.

11-year-old woodworker Brayden Couture adds, “I think I’ll be able to sell more items because I think a lot of Casey’s friends will come check them out, and my friends.”

Yooper Sawdust is located at 129 M-35, across from the Mobil gas station in Gwinn.

The shop hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 to 6, and Saturday 11 to 4.

