Travel Marquette holds laser demonstration on Marquette ore dock

A laser demonstration on the ore dock in Marquette
A laser demonstration on the ore dock in Marquette
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette is looking at a new way to use the ore dock in Marquette. Wednesday night the Travel Marquette Board hosted City Commissioners, members of the Arts and Culture Center and others for a laser demonstration.

A Los Angeles based company called Precision Lasers, run by an Escanaba native, was showcasing their equipment and the effects it can produce on the ore dock. For Travel Marquette it’s a way to make new use of a unique feature of the city.

“We just thought it would be great if we could come up with some way to light up the ore dock since that is specific and unique to Marquette and something to really be celebrated that’s one of the most popular questions as people are walking into our center is asking about the ore dock,” said Susan Estler, Executive Director for Travel Marquette.

Details and final plans are still being discussed but Travel Marquette did say some type of display could be up on the ore dock for the holidays.

