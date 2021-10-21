Scattered showers Thursday a.m. then diminishing, but cold & blustery conditions follow
Widespread showers early Thursday gradually clear northwest through southeast into midday, with cool daytime temps in the 40s and gusty northerly winds.
A Central Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes, bringing widespread showers to the U.P. overnight and into Thursday.
Following the system’s exit, a cold airmass from Canada then migrates south into the U.P. towards end of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures, Lake Superior-effect rain plus a rain/snow mix in the northwest wind belts Friday through Sunday.
The jet stream migrates north of the U.P. late Sunday, leading to warmer than seasonal start to next week.
Thursday: Scattered showers early then gradually clearing from northwest to southeast into the midday hours; partly sunny skies near the Lake Superior shores and mostly sunny south during the afternoon; seasonably cool and blustery with northerly winds gusting over 25 mph at times
>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s (warmer south central)
Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; seasonably cool
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts early then diminishing; seasonably cool
>Highs: 40s
Monday & Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; warmer
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warm
>Highs: 60
