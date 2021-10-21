Scattered showers Thursday a.m. then diminishing, but cold & blustery conditions follow

A Central Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes, bringing widespread showers to the U.P. overnight and into Thursday.

Following the system’s exit, a cold airmass from Canada then migrates south into the U.P. towards end of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures, Lake Superior-effect rain plus a rain/snow mix in the northwest wind belts Friday through Sunday.

The jet stream migrates north of the U.P. late Sunday, leading to warmer than seasonal start to next week.

Thursday: Scattered showers early then gradually clearing from northwest to southeast into the midday hours; partly sunny skies near the Lake Superior shores and mostly sunny south during the afternoon; seasonably cool and blustery with northerly winds gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s (warmer south central)

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts early then diminishing; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Monday & Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; warmer

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warm

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.