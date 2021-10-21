Advertisement

Pattern to bring first snowflakes of the season

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure moving into the Lower Peninsula will keep scattered showers around this morning. Showers clear from west to east. Then, an upper-level trough digs in through the weekend -leading to a cooler stretch with a few disturbances. This will trigger lake effect rain showers starting tonight through the weekend along the northwest wind belts. Some snowflakes will be mixed during the morning hours in higher elevations.

Today: Morning showers and cool

>Highs: Mid 40s west, upper 40s east

Friday: Lake effect rain showers with morning snowflakes mixed in for some

>Highs: Low 40s, mid-40s east

Saturday: Morning rain/snow mix. Then, lake effect rain showers continue into the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: Morning showers in the north followed by mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain showers late in the day

>Highs: Mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
A file image of the former Marquette General Hospital.
NMU Foundation, UPHS - Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Fire
UPDATE: Wildfire 100% contained in Menominee County

Latest News

Widespread showers early Thursday gradually clear northwest through southeast into midday, with...
Scattered showers Thursday a.m. then diminishing, but cold & blustery conditions follow
rain
System brings rain later today
Scattered p.m. showers Thursday and increasing U.P.-wide in the evening -- with daytime highs...
Falling to seasonably cool temps Wednesday with a chance of showers
nice
Dry day before wet pattern