Pattern to bring first snowflakes of the season

An area of low pressure moving into the Lower Peninsula will keep scattered showers around this morning. Showers clear from west to east. Then, an upper-level trough digs in through the weekend -leading to a cooler stretch with a few disturbances. This will trigger lake effect rain showers starting tonight through the weekend along the northwest wind belts. Some snowflakes will be mixed during the morning hours in higher elevations.

Today: Morning showers and cool

>Highs: Mid 40s west, upper 40s east

Friday: Lake effect rain showers with morning snowflakes mixed in for some

>Highs: Low 40s, mid-40s east

Saturday: Morning rain/snow mix. Then, lake effect rain showers continue into the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: Morning showers in the north followed by mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain showers late in the day

>Highs: Mid 50s

