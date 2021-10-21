Nursing Centers see permanent bump in pay for direct care workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan budget is allowing for a permanent pay increase for direct care staff at nursing centers. The budget includes $460 million allowing for a $2.35 pay increase.

For nursing centers like Norlite in Marquette, the news is welcome as they’re currently hiring as well. The state had been approving the increase on a quarterly basis, but now it’s permanent.

“This time they said we need to make this more permanent so they included it in the state fiscal year budget for 2021-2022, and it shows the investment in the healthcare workforce across many spectrums especially skilled nursing such as here at Norlite,” said Wayne Johnson, Norlite Nursing Center Administrator.

Norlite has privately increased their pay rates in addition to the permanent increase. They are still short staffed by about 25 percent.

