Advertisement

NOAA: Winter outlook for Upper Michigan ’likely’ warmer, wetter

NOAA predicts the U.P. will have temperatures that are “leaning above” the longtime normal, and will see more precipitation.
NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.(NOAA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Thursday released the winter outlook for December 2021 through February 2022, and Upper Michigan temperatures and precipitation are “likely” to be warmer and wetter than the longtime normal.

NOAA says La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second winter in a row.

Wetter than average conditions are anticipated in the Great Lakes region, and in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Ohio Valley and western Alaska.

NOAA predicts the U.P. will have temperatures that are “leaning above” the longtime normal.

Check out the maps above for the entire outlook. Read the entire national Winter Outlook from NOAA here.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
A file image of the former Marquette General Hospital.
NMU Foundation, UPHS - Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Michigan Lottery Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot logo.
Houghton County man wins $358K lottery jackpot

Latest News

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson logger pleads guilty to felony
The archives are closing temporarily for organization and archiving.
Finlandia archives closing temporarily
Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship fundraiser to take place this weekend
Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship fundraiser to take place this weekend
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day