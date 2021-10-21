NOAA: Winter outlook for Upper Michigan ’likely’ warmer, wetter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Thursday released the winter outlook for December 2021 through February 2022, and Upper Michigan temperatures and precipitation are “likely” to be warmer and wetter than the longtime normal.

NOAA says La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second winter in a row.

Wetter than average conditions are anticipated in the Great Lakes region, and in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Ohio Valley and western Alaska.

NOAA predicts the U.P. will have temperatures that are “leaning above” the longtime normal.

Check out the maps above for the entire outlook. Read the entire national Winter Outlook from NOAA here.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available Nov. 19.

