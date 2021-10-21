Advertisement

MDOC hiring officers and nurses across U.P.

MDOC Badge
MDOC Badge(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s an urgent need for corrections officers in the Michigan Department Of Corrections (MDOC) across Upper Michigan. Between Baraga Max and the Marquette prison there are about 35 officer vacancies.

Overall the six prisons in the U.P. are down about 160 officers. The need extends to downstate as well. Corrections department officials say the vacancies are the result of a combination of the continuing pandemic and a big retirement boom. They say these are good jobs with good benefits.

“There’s a lot of really great benefits to being a state employee and on top of that it’s a really rewarding career, it’s not just guarding people, that’s why our staff are not called guards, they’re corrections officers, they’re role models, they’re there to guide individuals, not just supervise them,” said Chris Gautz, MDOC Spokesperson.

Nurses are another position needed for MDOC facilities across the state. MDOC has an academy coming up in January.

