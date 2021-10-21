Advertisement

Lucy County millage renewal vital for recreation programs & services

Voters will decide on November 2nd whether to continue funding the programs
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Luce County residents will see a renewal for the MSU Extension and Luce County Parks and Recreation millage on their November 2nd ballots. The millage will provide continued funding the MSU Extension educational program, including 4-H and Luce County Parks and Recreation programs.

