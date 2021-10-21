Lucy County millage renewal vital for recreation programs & services

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Luce County residents will see a renewal for the MSU Extension and Luce County Parks and Recreation millage on their November 2nd ballots. The millage will provide continued funding the MSU Extension educational program, including 4-H and Luce County Parks and Recreation programs.

