LLF Michigan’s ‘Literacy Lives!’ fundraiser returning to Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week, an upcoming fundraiser benefiting the Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan is making its return to Marquette Township.

The 3rd annual Literacy Lives! event will return to Barrel + Beam for the first time in two years, with last year’s fundraiser canceled because of the pandemic.

All proceeds will go to LLF Michigan, which will then distribute them toward evidence-based grants and special projects, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Marquette, which began in the spring of 2021.

There will be beer tasting, plentiful appetizers from Outlanders, and music by Vinyl Reception.

“What we’re hoping,” said LLF Michigan’s President and Board Chair, Nancy Wiseman Seminoff, “is that people will join us for, really, a fun and social event, enjoy each other’s company, learn more about the projects that we support, and that they will learn more about us as a fund and then be able to contribute as donors or as sponsors.”

Around 100 people are estimated to be at the event, and masks are optional.

The fundraiser is on Tuesday, October 26th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the door or in advance at Steward & Sheridan in Ishpeming , Snowbound Books in Marquette, or enterbrite.

