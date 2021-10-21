Iron Mountain Rec Center hosts “Rug Burn” race

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, the Iron Mountain Rec Center is hosting a “Rug Burn Carpet” fundraiser race this weekend to raise money for a new racing carpet.

“The carpet that’s here is not full race carpet. This is just your standard household carpet behind us. It works really good for RC cars, but there’s stuff that they make that’s for professional racing stuff. That’s what we want to buy, but it’s almost $5,000 to have this room carpeted,” said Dave Fraser, Iron Mountain Rec Center Owner.

Fraser says a fast-track carpet is weaved tighter, meaning fewer fibers comes loose and get stuck in the cars. The new carpet would allow the rec center to bring in professional racers.

“Horizon Hobbies is the biggest company in the world for distribution for this type of stuff,” Fraser said. “They’re going to come up here, as soon as we get the carpet in, and be part of our race program and put on a big show. With prizes and all kinds of stuff by the factory sponsored drivers.”

Last week the rec center invested in building a new stage, increasing its program offerings.

“We race on it, and we can perform on it,” Fraser said. “Last week we had music here, and this week we’re [going to] have RC cars. The following week we’ll have some music again and the week after we’re [going to] have a play.”

Fraser says the community support has been unbelievable, re-affirming his belief that the rec center is here to stay.

Rev your engines because the fundraiser starts at noon on Sunday and runs until 5 p.m. CT. It’s free to watch, but $10 to race.

