Houghton-Portage Elementary rocks out

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers had professional development and kids got a break on Thursday at Houghton-Portage Elementary School.

The playground was packed with kids rocking out to the local band Rewind.

In fact, it was a whole day of fun for kids across the country that partook in “Rock Your School” day.

“It’s run by an organization called Get Your Teach On,” said Rebekah Schmidt, a 1st-grade teacher at Houghton-Portage Elementary. “They just offer teacher PD, they want us to set the stage to engage.”

Based on kids’ reactions, the event did exactly that.

“We dress up and apparently there’s music and all sorts of stuff,” said AJ Fay, a student at Houghton Portage Elementary.

“I came to school, and I come to eat lunch and they were playing music,” said Aanika Schlief, another student at Houghton-Portage Elementary. “Then I came here outside, and they were playing more rock music.”

The main event was a performance by the local band Rewind at 1:00.

Rock-themed events happened throughout the day for all elementary grades.

One teacher even tied it into his curriculum.

“We were learning arrays, multiplication arrays, so we tied that in with rock and roll,” said Teacher Scott Demske. “We were rolling dice, and they would make arrays after they were rolling dice so rocking and roll.”

Something that made today extra special is that it was all a surprise to the kids.

“The kids had no idea, yesterday we gave them some tickets to a special event and said dress in your concert attire,” said Schmidt. “They didn’t have any idea what they were walking into.”

After the Rock Your School event, it’s back to regular class on Friday.

But, on Thursday, the kids got to let loose and have some fun.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.