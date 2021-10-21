Advertisement

Finlandia archives closing temporarily

The archives are getting a makeover
The archives are closing temporarily for organization and archiving.
The archives are closing temporarily for organization and archiving.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia’s Finnish American Heritage Center is closing its archives temporarily to the public.

The archives will be closed from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5.

This will allow time for staff to organize a backlog of items that need to be put away.

Additionally, there has been an influx of new donations recently that needs to be archived.

The center’s archives contain more than 40,000 items of unique Finnish-American history.

“We’re trying to utilize the limited space that we have with the influx of donations coming in,” said Heritage Center Archivist, Joanna Choppe.

“People are still very interested in preserving the history of Finnish America,” she added.

The center is also putting effort into beautifying its space in anticipation of the University’s 125 anniversary in December.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
A file image of the former Marquette General Hospital.
NMU Foundation, UPHS - Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Michigan Lottery Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot logo.
Houghton County man wins $358K lottery jackpot

Latest News

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson logger pleads guilty to felony
NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
NOAA: Winter outlook for Upper Michigan ’likely’ warmer, wetter
Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship fundraiser to take place this weekend
Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship fundraiser to take place this weekend
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day