Finlandia archives closing temporarily

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia’s Finnish American Heritage Center is closing its archives temporarily to the public.

The archives will be closed from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5.

This will allow time for staff to organize a backlog of items that need to be put away.

Additionally, there has been an influx of new donations recently that needs to be archived.

The center’s archives contain more than 40,000 items of unique Finnish-American history.

“We’re trying to utilize the limited space that we have with the influx of donations coming in,” said Heritage Center Archivist, Joanna Choppe.

“People are still very interested in preserving the history of Finnish America,” she added.

The center is also putting effort into beautifying its space in anticipation of the University’s 125 anniversary in December.

