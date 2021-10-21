Escanaba Area Schools makes improvements for bus safety

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba schools will have new tools to make sure students get to school safely.

Every day more than a thousand students in Escanaba ride the bus to school. In about a month, a new app will make these trips safer.

“It will alert parents to the location of their children on the bus,” said Scott Peterson, Escanaba Area Public Schools Director of Operations. “It kind of gives them an alert when the bus will be coming to pick them up or drop them off.”

For bus drivers, a new navigation system will give them turn-by-turn instructions for each route.

“It’s a huge benefit, especially for our substitute drivers that pick up a route,” said Peterson. “They’re not as familiar with the route on a daily basis.”

At the Webster Kindergarten Center, a new $200,000 bus-only lane was built this summer.

“We no longer have a mixture of our parents coming to pick kids up and then the buses coming in so we’ve removed that traffic from in front of the building and it has made it a much safer situation for our students,” said Krista Johnson, Webster Elementary Principal.

During national bus safety week, the district reminds drivers that it reports any dangerous driving to the state police.

“The public doesn’t always pay attention, and when you are talking about our little ones kindergarten through high school, it’s pretty important that the public is aware that when a bus has its reds on, you need to stop. It is just like a stop light,” said Peterson.

This week is also bus driver appreciation week, and staff ask you to thank the people that get our students to school every day.

