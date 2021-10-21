Advertisement

Effort to redevelop former Marquette General Hospital takes another step forward

The project is not yet fully approved, but the N.M.U. Foundation received money from the City of Marquette for due diligence work on the former hospital campus.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

At a meeting today, the City of Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority approved the N.M.U. Foundation’s request for money.

The foundation asked for $52,900 for environmental due diligence work at the former Marquette General Hospital Campus between now and the end of February.

If a project looks possible, a redevelopment could move forward.

“If we get through the due diligence period and we know that the project is financially and practically feasible, the N.M.U. Foundation would take possession but would immediately, and maybe even prior to, issue a solicitation for a master developer partner,” David Nyberg, Executive Director of Business Engagement & Economic Development, N.M.U. Foundation, said.

The foundation says it would work closely with Marquette City, County and State leaders on the specifics of a potential mixed-use development.

“We’ve had some preliminary conversations to brief them on the scope of this project as well as the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Nyberg added.

Since most of the former hospital is outdated, sections would likely be demolished.

“Some of those old buildings that are obsolete and quite old will probably have to come down, and then the question is what will be put in its place?, David Allen, Chairman, Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Chairman.”

There are still many options on the table for a replacement.

“Obviously there’s a need for housing and there’s, you know, there’s a need for other amenities including cultural green space, and you know we haven’t even begun the process with our master developer partner or our consultant in Veridea Group envisioning what that might be,” Nyberg said.

While the foundation would not confirm a development partner or plan of action until next Spring or Summer, Nyberg believes the property overhaul would have a major positive impact on the city and the adjacent university.

