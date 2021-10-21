Dozens of nonprofits attend the 16th annual U.P. Nonprofit Conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. nonprofit organizations are encouraged to improve their communication with different age groups. That was one takeaway from the 16th annual U.P. Nonprofit Conference at Northern Michigan University.

Brad Gingras is the owner of Superior Strategies in northern Wisconsin. He leads seminars on leadership development, generational strategies, and team building.

On Thursday morning, he spoke to at least 120 people at NMU about how communicating with different generations is vital in today’s world.

“We need to know the characteristics and trends of our workforce, whether that’s your clients, co-workers, or frankly people that’s in your personal life,” Gingras explained. “The more we know about those differences and understand them, then the better we can all work together.”

The speech was part of the conference, which was hosted by Grow & Lead. The nonprofit assists other nonprofits with training, resources, and expertise to help youth excel in the U.P.

At least 77 organizations participated in workshops with topics like recruiting and fundraising.

“It allows non-profits to always build their capacity, improve their skills, and try new things,” said Grow & Lead CEO Amy Quinn. “And it’s motivating for all of us.”

Gingras, who is also the executive director of the Northwest Wisconsin Area Health Education Center (AHEC), says he was also there to learn.

“We simply can’t know it all,” he stated. “But, if we can gain additional knowledge and strategies, then hopefully, we’ll all be able to benefit in our own realm in the workforce.”

The conference also honored U.P. nonprofits for their hard work during the pandemic.

“Being on the front lines in a nonprofit is very difficult, and a lot of us are tired,” Quinn said. “We want to have a day where we celebrate them.”

Quinn says she hopes the attendees felt appreciated and left energized and motivated with new ideas going into 2022.

