Bellamy Brothers concert coming to W.C. Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Ishpeming School District hosting a concert. Pop and country music duo the Bellamy Brothers will be performing at the W.C. Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming.

Their 1976 song ‘Let Your Love Flow’ was a number one hit for the group. Opening for them is ‘Lighting Ridge’ a U.P. based band. The district is looking to get more use out of the auditorium that seats 1,100 people.

“I just started thinking this auditorium in Marquette County is so underutilized and so our goal for this concert is for it to be a success, raise some money for improvements in light and sound and with that, have the ability to host more concerts in the future,” said Carrie Meyer, Ishpeming School District Superintendent.

Tickets are on sale online and at the door if there are seats left. The cost is $35. The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

