Advertisement

Bellamy Brothers concert coming to W.C. Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming

The Bellamy Brothers Website
The Bellamy Brothers Website(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Ishpeming School District hosting a concert. Pop and country music duo the Bellamy Brothers will be performing at the W.C. Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming.

Their 1976 song ‘Let Your Love Flow’ was a number one hit for the group. Opening for them is ‘Lighting Ridge’ a U.P. based band. The district is looking to get more use out of the auditorium that seats 1,100 people.

“I just started thinking this auditorium in Marquette County is so underutilized and so our goal for this concert is for it to be a success, raise some money for improvements in light and sound and with that, have the ability to host more concerts in the future,” said Carrie Meyer, Ishpeming School District Superintendent.

Tickets are on sale online and at the door if there are seats left. The cost is $35. The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
A file image of the former Marquette General Hospital.
NMU Foundation, UPHS - Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Michigan Lottery Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot logo.
Houghton County man wins $358K lottery jackpot

Latest News

Norlite Nursing Center sign. (WLUC Photo)
Nursing Centers see permanent bump in pay for direct care workers
Keynote Speaker Brad Gingras says communication with different generations is key for nonprofit...
Dozens of nonprofits attend the 16th annual U.P. Nonprofit Conference
MDOC Badge
MDOC hiring officers and nurses across U.P.
Proceeds benefiting LLF Michigan, which will be distributed towards special projects and...
LLF Michigan’s ‘Literacy Lives!’ fundraiser returning to Marquette Township