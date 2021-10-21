Advertisement

37-year-old man arrested for meth charges in Baraga County

The suspect is charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony.
Handcuffs graphic.
Handcuffs graphic.(VNL)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a two-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 37-year-old man from Baraga.

The suspect is charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony.

The man’s name is not being released until he’s arraigned in the 97th District Court in Baraga County.

The suspect is currently in the Ontonagon County Jail on unrelated charges. No bond has been set.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.upsetdrugs.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
A file image of the former Marquette General Hospital.
NMU Foundation, UPHS - Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Michigan Lottery Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot logo.
Houghton County man wins $358K lottery jackpot

Latest News

Meth arrest graphic.
2 Ontonagon men arrested in separate meth investigations
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson logger pleads guilty to felony
The archives are closing temporarily for organization and archiving.
Finlandia archives closing temporarily
NOAA Winter Outlook for Dec. 2021-Feb. 2022, released Oct. 21, 2021.
NOAA: Winter outlook for Upper Michigan ’likely’ warmer, wetter