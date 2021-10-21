37-year-old man arrested for meth charges in Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a two-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 37-year-old man from Baraga.

The suspect is charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony.

The man’s name is not being released until he’s arraigned in the 97th District Court in Baraga County.

The suspect is currently in the Ontonagon County Jail on unrelated charges. No bond has been set.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.upsetdrugs.com.

