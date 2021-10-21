Advertisement

2 Ontonagon men arrested in separate meth investigations

Benjamin Hess and Mathew Walters are each facing charges for delivery of methamphetamine.
Meth arrest graphic.
Meth arrest graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and troopers from the Wakefield Post Thursday arrested two people from Ontonagon County involved in selling illegal drugs.

UPSET says the two suspects are involved in separate investigations and are not related.

Benjamin Hess:

  • After a six month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested 29-year-old Benjamin Hess, of Ontonagon, on two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, and being a Habitual Offender - Third Offense.
  • Hess was arraigned in 98th District Court, Ontonagon County and his bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Mathew Walters:

  • After a three month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested 30-year-old Mathew Walters, of Ontonagon, on three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20-year felonies.
  • Walters was arraigned in 98th District Court in Ontonagon County and his bond was set at $5,000 cash.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.upsetdrugs.com.

